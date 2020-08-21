New registrations for Little Miss Princess pageant will start in January 2021

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has forced the postponement of annual children’s beauty pageant Little Miss Princess of the World for 2020 which, many other events, has been moved to next year.

The pageantry’s director, Tebogo Lebanna explained the move was due to the rising COVID-19 cases in schools.

Lebanna added that as they had expected large numbers of people, they decided to avoid overcrowding at the venue, or making some of their faithful fans feel left out.

“We have decided to postpone it to 2021 when things return to normal.

The pageantry will be held in March next year. New registrations will start in January 2021,” she said.

“If at all COVID-19 is not demolished by next year, we will have to follow the given procedures and guidelines for that period because the pageant is a platform for children to showcase their talents, therefore we will have to follow the procedures which will allow us to continue giving children the platform.”

Lebanna revealed that since the first installment of the pageantry, former winners had managed to get exposure and experience from both national and international platforms. She added the winners’ confidence and self-esteem had therefore been boosted as well.

“When I came up with a

pageant like this in Botswana, I have to use their little Miss Princess of the world name.

I decided to work with children instead because I wanted to groom them at a tender age so that when they get to Miss World and Miss Universe stages it wouldn’t be difficult,” she said.

She added many girls wait to be above 18 and then shoot straight to enter big pageants such as Miss Botswana and Miss Universe. Lebanna explained that other countries make it at an international level simply because they start grooming their girls at an early age.

Little Miss Princess of the World is a pageant formed to promote culture, tourism, talent, love and friendships amongst Botswana children and of different nationalities.

It also builds international relations with other countries across the world. It has been held in Botswana since 2014. Lebanna said as future leaders, children must take care of themselves and implored them to always maintain social distancing, wash their hands more frequently and always wear masks.