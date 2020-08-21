Low income rental demand soars despite COVID-19 knock

The demand for low income rental property is rising, particularly for one to two bed residences on the outskirts of major towns and cities, a local property consultancy has found.

Vantage Properties’ latest Housing Sector Report, released last week, indicates that 100% of landlords in Tlokweng and Mogoditshane have built multiple units to accommodate low income earning people who are either working in Gaborone, nearby areas or studying in colleges.

Studies by Statistics Botswana previously found that the price of land in Gaborone is five to seven times more expensive than the surrounding villages, leading to rising population density in satellite villages. “The landlords showed that income from rentals has been supplementing them and would choose to increase more units if awarded a chance to,” Vantage Properties’ researchers said. “The landlords indicated that they were encouraged to build multiple units as the population was increasing and also projected that the industry was lucrative with potential to offer them a stream of monthly income,” added the findings. Researchers noted that the market for rental housing was “very high” particularly for one to two bedroom apartments. Landlords were cashing in on the “multi-res” with each unit ultimately contributing to healthy earnings at the end of the month. “The increase in the population also creates a good market for one-roomed accommodation in parts of Tlokweng and Mogoditshane,” the report reads. “An average room is currently fetching from P700 to P1,000 and normally landlords have an average of five rooms at their plots available for rentals. “This implies that monthly, one can pocket an average BWP4, 250 from

rentals alone.”

Vantage Properties also found that while most landlords were aware that they needed to pay tax on rental income above P3000 per month, a survey done in Tlokweng and Mogoditshane could not find a single landlord who was adhering to the requirement. The researchers also found that foreigners were amongst drivers of the high demand for rentals in and around Gaborone.

Meanwhile, the mortgage market remains stable, although many Batswana are opting for alternative means of funding their property needs as they do not meet the criteria set by traditional financiers such as banks.

As at May 2020, the value of outstanding mortgages stood at P9.96 billion, compared to P3.2 billion 10 years ago in 2010. Vantage Properties researchers however noted that the growth in mortgages has been slow, particularly in recent years, due to low income levels and high property prices. “This exposes that there is a gap in the financing industry for real estate. “For the unqualifying households who wish to acquire their housing, there are so many alternatives that can be used to provide real estate finance,” researchers said. These alternatives include Internal Savings and Lending Schemes which are more commonly known as ‘motshelo”. “The report has only exposed the gap in the industry and investors and solutions providers need to react by creating solutions to bridge the gap in real estate finance in Botswana,” Vantage Properties said.