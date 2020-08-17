Anna Mokgethi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi, who was under attack from opposition legislators, the civil society and the nation at large over a motion calling for setting up of a commission of inquiry on gender-based violence (GBV), rape and other sexual offences says she was misunderstood.

Mokgethi said she understands why the nation directed anger towards her.

Mokgethi’s reflective words come after Mahalapye East legislator, Yandani Boko had asked that Parliament resolves to urge the President to set up a commission of inquiry on GBV, rape and other sexual offences, as a matter of urgency, in terms of the Commissions of Inquiry Act Cap 05:02.

In her response, Mokgethi said: “This motion being directed to my ministry, while I appreciate its magnitude and its importance, I don’t appreciate the urgency of this matter. I respectfully request this honourable house to defer this matter to next week Friday.”

Even though Mokgethi tried to explain that she did not mean that the motion was of any less importance by calling for its deferment to the following week, opposition MPs as well as scores of Batswana who watched the proceedings on Botswana Television (Btv) attacked her.

“The uproar was not surprising because we are talking about a sensitive and emotional issue. By nature, these issues when misunderstood can result in an uproar. It was unfortunate that what I said was taken out of context with people picking just one word and using it against me,” she told The Monitor on Sunday.

The Gaborone Bonnington North legislator said Boko had approached them as Women’s

Parliamentary caucus to tell them about his motion. She said they then agreed that the chairperson of the caucus should draft a document so they could assist Boko.

“He had not mentioned that the motion would come urgently and I was surprised to see it on the order paper late Thursday evening. I knew that MPs did not have enough time to look at it hence I asked that it be deferred so we could discuss it at General Assembly where we can call on stakeholders to make their submissions so that we can debate the motion with full knowledge of what is currently being done and what exactly we have to do,” she said.

Mokgethi said the matter is of importance and there was need for time to equip legislators and indeed herself about what is on the ground. She said this would include looking at past reports, and examining work done by existing bodies such as a committee consisting of Dikgosi and churches on the same subject.

The Minister said she was behind any intention to fight gender-based violence, rape and other sexual offences hence she wanted it to be done in a comprehensive manner and close gaps that could have been left open in the past.