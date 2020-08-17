GCC councillors want patients to have unlimited access to medication PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Gaborone City Council (GCC) has taken a resolution in which it wants the Ministry of Health and Wellness to open a 24-hour medical dispensary at clinics that operate into the night.

City councillors’ concerns are that it does not serve a purpose for patients to consult at the clinics and only end up waiting for hours before they get their prescribed medication.

They also asked the GCC mayor and council secretary to write to the ministry urgently so that action is taken. They stated that patients are suffering at night at such health facilities since they do not get the full help they need.

“We do not see the importance of people having to go to the clinic at night while they cannot be given medicine because the dispensary unit is closed.

This might affect the patient negatively. Some people are forced to travel to private clinics that are open to buy medicines,” argued one councillor.

“During this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is dangerous for a person to keep on moving from one area to another because there is a possibility that they might get infected by the

virus.

Again it is costly and dangerous for patients to keep on moving from one place to another looking for medication. Even during the day, the medical dispensary closes early and that is not good for patients because they do not choose to be sick.”

The councilors also requested the Ministry to address the issue of drug shortages in clinics to avoid a situation where some are forced to go to Princess Marina Referral Hospital to check for medicines.

GCC spokesperson, Segametsi Kebonang said the motion would be taken to the health ministry.

“The relevant ministry will advise the council on the matter. It is the ministry which can implement the resolution.

Even if they do not implement it, it will be forced to write to council (explaining) the reasons why it cannot be implemented,” Kebonang said.

She, however, said in the last sitting, the council had made 24 resolutions and some will be implemented by the GCC.