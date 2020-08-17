BPS Face Special Constable Recruitment Crisis

Special Constables will continue to struggle to be absorbed into the police ranks on a permanent basis unless the recruitment system is changed, it has emerged.

Even the Botswana Police Service (BPS) commissioner, Keabetswe Makgophe last Thursday conceded they were facing a recruitment crisis.

The police chief disclosed the problem when responding to a question from Public Accounts Committee (PAC) member, Taolo Lucas.

Lucas, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bobonong, had wanted to understand the level of progression for Special Constables to become full-fledged constables.

The MP went on to express concern over their recruitment numbers at the Botswana Police College.

The legislator bemoaned that only a few lucky Special Constables were absorbed for training. The rest were left behind and stuck in that position until they turn 35 years of age, something that disqualifies them for further training. “Special Constables are good at their work and everyone can attest to that. They are the ones who are doing the bulk of the police job, but lack of their progression worries me. I think you should consider absorbing them in high numbers because they have the experience,” Lucas said.

Responding to the MP’s concerns, Makgophe admitted BPS is faced with a Special Constable’s recruitment crisis.

Makgophe revealed they currently have more than 3,000 Special Constables against an annual 300 recruitment trainee for posts.

“I want to make this clear, Special Constables are employed on a fixed contract of two years.

If there is need to renew, yes, we sometimes do,” the commissioner told PAC. “We have a little over 3,000 Special Constables, but on an annual basis I have only 300 posts to undergo training at the police college. So you can imagine, if I have 3,000 but every

year I have only 300 vacancies where I can absorb them. It is a problem.”

Makgophe pointed out it is not that when they are recruiting at the police college they should only hire Special Constables. He said every year they advertise those posts so that every citizen can apply.

However, the police chief stated to have made a deliberate decision that 90% of recruits should come from Special Constables cadre. Makgophe went on to state that the problem is that they also need other skills that they do not have hence leaving the 10%.

“Had it not been for the recruitment numbers that we are given I could have recruited a number of them.

If you are to give me 3,000 posts, I will hire most of Special Constables because most of them are qualified, majority of them are degree holders,” he said.

Lucas interjected the commissioner to ask if he meant that as legislators they should advocate at Parliament for BPS to be given more posts.

Makgophe responded, “This country needs more police officers than it currently has. It is a fact that we should admit.

Addressing the age, unfortunately, the law is very clear that they cannot be recruited for training if they are more than 35 years.

We have in the past tried to compromise during training and incurred serious injuries because that type of training was not suitable for people of that age.”

Two years ago, The Monitor reported how Special Constables felt undervalued following the recruitment system that forces them to apply in order to be enrolled for training.