Fair Price donated a total of eIght washbasins

Fair Price recently donated six washbasin to Jakalas No 1 Primary School and two washbasins to the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Jakalas No1.

The handover ceremony was attended by amongst others by the village chief, Tapson B. Jakalas, retired Seventh Day Adventist church pastor, Jackson Mdluli, and Jackalas No1 Primary School head Ottilia Chakalisa.

Kgosi Jakalas thanked the company on behalf of

the parent and the village at large, while the school head also thanked the company for lending its helping hand during this difficult times.

Social distancing was observed for the duration of the short handover ceremony.