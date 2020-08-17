On Friday a sizeable amount of time was spent pondering whether to debate or not a very crucial motion by Member of Parliament for Mahalapye West, Yandani Boko.
The youthful legislator had tabled a motion for the House to resolve to urge the President to set up a commission of inquiry on gender-based violence, rape and other sexual offences, as a matter of urgency, in terms of the Commissions of Inquiry Act Cap 05:02. The anger that engulfed Batswana when Anna Mokgethi, the minister responsible, called for deferment for debate on the motion to just seven days later speaks volumes of how Batswana want to see a solution to this scourge. We therefore call on all the legislators to play a part not just by passing the motion, but rather working together on this enormous task of how to face the problem head on. It would be wiser to put aside political grandstanding and deal honestly with the matter to help Batswana, particularly the vulnerable in such cases. On the same day, The Voice carried a story on two gang rape cases that took place in Letlhakane in a space of a week. That is not all, the village and indeed the country have been recording such cases in multiples.
When presenting his motion in Parliament, Boko shared that in January 2020, in a media release giving an overview of crime statistics over the festive period, the Botswana Police Service