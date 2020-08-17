Lorato Salani

Naledi training institution student, Lorato Salani is already making waves in the mobile phone repair space where she has carved herself a niche market.

The 26-year-old started a business that installs liquid screen protectors on mobile phones. The business has been operating for a month now.

Salani told BusinessMonitor that with the help of her friends, she managed to purchase the machine and learnt how to use it.

“I choose this product because I wanted something new and innovative and looking at the response of customers, I chose the right business and my services are highly required as many people have smartphones,” she said in an interview.

According to the young entrepreneur, the liquid screen protector is good and different from other screen protectors as it is 600 times stronger than normal screen protectors.

She explained that it protects screens from easily cracking, ensuring durability because of its resistance to scratches.

“It doesn't affect your touchscreen and takes shape of any phone screen.”

When explaining the process, Salani said firstly she cleans the phone screen, then apply the nano liquid direct to the phone screen.

After that, she puts it in a machine for 30 minutes then “your phone will be having a liquid screen protector. I haven’t seen anyone do the same thing in the market so I wouldn’t

say there is competition.”

Salani said she uses “Hamilton institute of technology” the Facebook page to advertise along with pamphlet handouts and word of mouth.

She explained the business started out as a mobile phone business, but eventually changed due to customer demand. It is based at the Diamond Square in the Main Mall.

She advised upcoming entrepreneurs, that “it’s best to start with the little finance you have, or come up with ways to raise finances not to just rely on youth funds, not that is bad to do so”.

“I wish to have this business all over Botswana with other youth working on commission and maybe later become their supplier as I have the liquid supply here in Botswana at the Hamilton Institute of Technology,” Salani said.

Like other businesses in the country, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected her operations.

“Coronavirus has really affected my business because now that we are on lockdown, customers want my services but I can’t help now, which means business will pass for these two weeks.”

Apart from running the business, “I am an upcoming gospel artist under Prophet Tiro founder of Holy presence fire church”.