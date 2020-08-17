Tumiso Rakgare PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare has cleared the air on his recent meeting with some of Botswana’s top musicians.

Rakgare and Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Lemogang Kwape recently met Vee Mampeezy, Franco, Charma Gal and Latimmy and that caused an uproar amongst some members of the music community who accused MYSC Minister of favouritism.

However, Rakgare dismissed the accusation as unfounded this weekend at the BOMU Annual General Meeting saying Vee Mampeezy and others attended the meeting as creatives to represent everyone else so there was nothing private about the gathering.

“We see their fight, but the COVID-19 is a bigger threat to everything. We told them that we believe that amongst all these challenges and trying times, they need a word of encouragement. We were there to see them for a short while and laugh with them. They asked that we should talk to the government to open for a while for them to survive,” he said.

Rakgare also said he was no health expert so he could not suggest that the government reopen the entertainment industry.

He said he found the need to call on the artists and indeed check with Dr Kwape on Thursday to see if they could meet the artists and that’s when they ended up meeting on Friday. During the meeting, the artists are said to have pleaded with Dr Kwape to reconsider opening the industry.

According to a post on the Health Ministry Facebook page, Dr Kwape told the artists that the time had now come for everyone to take

responsibility since power was in their hands.

“Musos can exploit technology at their disposal in the new normal and think of other ways to sell their music. We should be ok if everyone should be extra-vigilant and take precautionary measures,” Kwape was quoted in the post.

Kwape also asked the musicians to help communicate COVID-19 prevention messages, especially the wearing of masks. In the end the musicians had been promised that they would get feedback after the next Cabinet meeting.

Contacted by Showtime for an interview about the outcome of the meeting, decorated musician Vee Mampeezy said he was in no position to disclose any contents of the meeting.

“As you might be aware, I was not the only musician at that meeting so I cannot say anything without their permission. When the right time comes, we will hold a press conference and reveal everything,” he said.

Vee Mampeezy had earlier posted a picture from the meeting on his Facebook wall.

“Another fruitful meeting with Hon Kwape, Hon Rakgare, Hon Lelatisitswe and PS Ebineng. The future for the music industry is bright,” read the post.

Some people in comments asked why other artists like ATI were not consulted to be part of the meeting. But ATI shunned Rakgare in June after the latter asked to meet the disgruntled artist. Charma Gal on the other hand also posted on Facebook boasting how she was the only female musician at the meeting.