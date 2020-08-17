Malesu

Botswana Football Association (BFA) presidential candidates, Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu have reportedly sought the intervention of the world football governing body, FIFA on the legitimacy of the current National Executive Committee’s (NEC) term.

They argue that the term of the current NEC, led by president, Maclean Letshwiti has elapsed and therefore they should vacate the office immediately.

The latest developments come in the wake of uncertainty over whether the BFA general assembly will go on as planned this coming weekend because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

There are also concerns that the assembly, scheduled to take place in Francistown might not proceed because of the recent rise in the number of local COVID-19 transmissions in the country. In a letter that has been circulating on social media over the weekend, both Sebego and Malesu argue that the mandate of the current NEC ended on August 14.

One of their concerns is that the outgoing NEC continues to take binding decisions for the association, which they argue might not resonate well with the aspirations of the incoming NEC. They gave an example of the appointment of a technical director recently, which they said might compromise the incoming

NEC. “The outgoing NEC continues to create financial obligations for the association and spends more money and resources beyond their four-year mandate,” they said. The two aspiring BFA presidents who are challenging the incumbent, Letshwiti demanded that a transitional committee be appointed to run the affairs of the association. They allege that the current NEC has lost credibility to manage the business of the association. However it has since emerged that FIFA had written to the association in May granting the BFA support in postponing the elections initially scheduled for August 8. In the letter purpoted to be from FIFA, Chief member associations officer, Veron Mosengo-Omba said FIFA fully understands the situation faced by the BFA. “For the sake of completeness, we would like to highlight that the afromentioned postponement of the BFA elections is not incidental on the mandate of the incumbent executive committee which shall remain in office until elections are held,” the letter states.