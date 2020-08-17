Joy Setshedi is among the women’s vying for position in the incoming BFA national executive committee

Sprint couriers has unveiled a sponsorship of P50, 000 towards the Botswana Football Association (BFA) females candidates elect conversations.

The event is dubbed: An Intentional Conversation- Women Football Towards and Beyond The Elections. It will be held at Botho University today.

P40, 000 will go towards organising and executing the dialogue with P10, 000 reserved for WASBO Legacy Initiative aimed at promoting participation of women and girls in sports.

Speaking at the unveiling of the sponsorship, the project director, Michelle Gabriel said sponsoring sport is a good initiative for athletes and that is why they were willing to assist sporting codes with a view to promote professionalism. Therefore, they are happy about the partnership. She further applauded women leadership in sport as a testimony to gender equality in sport.

“Sponsoring sports allows athletes to focus more on the training and production of their sports and reduces stress when it comes to finding money to train and organise an event. We are a women-owned courier and logistics solutions company and we understand the value chain of supporting and being supported. Life in short is a partnership and this benefits both parties. We could not have been happier to sponsor WASBO.

We want to see more women in sports and not being disadvantaged by lack of support and funds. We have proved that women are able and capable, so why not give this opportunity to other women to take our sports affairs to a greater and higher levels?”, she concluded.

The concept is a brainchild of a local sports firm, Fan’Mo Sports Agency that collaborated with WASBO to harness the involvement of women leadership in sports.

Banners

The commitment follows a formal announcement of the candidates for this year’s BFA elective congress slated for August 22 in Francistown.

The conversation will be centred around the Women’s game, current status and its potential in the view of each candidate, what the candidates intend to achieve with the position and how. It will also focus on what needs to happen for women to have a significant representation within BFA and key issues regarding women in sport.

For her part, WASBO Chairperson, Matlho Kgosi indicated that the conversation gives them an opportunity to support women candidates by offering them a platform to present their leadership qualities, experience and long term plans for the growth of women football and women sport in general.

She further indicated that, WASBO participation in the initiative is deliberate to address key issues for women and sport in relation to the Botswana Gender and Sport Strategy signed during the 7th International Working Group (IWG) World Conference on Women in Sport and also in preparation for the upcoming Women and Sport Pitso to be hosted on August 27 this year.

The women candidates are Joy Setshedi, Itsholeng Disang, Tsoseletso Magang and Lubito Ncube who are vying for positions of female representatives in the BFA national executive committee (NEC). Theresa Hirschfeld and Kesego Okie are standing for the BFA Ordinary Member position. The moderators for the conversation will be television personalities, Karabo Bosena and Mimi Dintwa. The other event partners are Exclusive Insurance Solutions, Botho University, Sego Events, and HubTV.