Orapa United players have started receiving half salaries PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: The effects of COVID-19 continue to wreak havoc amongst football clubs with no income currently coming due to stoppage of action.

In the wake of the situation, Orapa United have now joined other Premier League teams who have taken a decision to cut their players salaries.

The Ostriches, who are regarded as one of the financially stable sides in the premier league, have now taken a decision to pay their players half salaries in a bid to cushion the club against the effects of COVID-19.

The move was confirmed by the club spokesperson Kabelo William on Friday in any interview.

“We have negotiated with our players as well the club’s support staff and we have come to a position that we should pay them 50 percent of their salaries. We started paying the players and support staff half of their salaries at the end of July. We will do so until football returns,” William said.

William added, “It is vital to state that the decision to pay players and support staff half salaries was taken in a very cordial atmosphere. They understand the situation that the club is going through. Salaries are not the only expenditure for the club. We also have other financial obligations to meet which is why we found it prudent to engage players and staff on salary cuts.”

He also said United’s other businesses that were established to help fund (the club’s) operations and reduce dependence on Debswana were also struggling badly. Debswana is the main funder of the club.

“Our bar has not been operating for sometime because government has banned the sale of alcohol in a bid to curb the spread of the virus (COVID-19). Our restaurant has also not been fully operational because it depends on

activities in town. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country there has been little activity in Orapa,” William said.

In March this year, following the suspension of football activities in the country, Galaxy official, Kelesitse Gilika had indicated that they were optimistic that the business they have established would help them wither the COVID-19 storm should Debswana reduce funding of the club. Debswana also financially back Galaxy.

Then, it was anticipated that Debswana might be forced to slash funding for the two clubs in a bid to cushion itself against challenges brought by COVID-19.

Clubs across the country have been struggling to pay players due to lack of football activity. One of the country’s biggest clubs Township Rollers have entered into talks with its players with a view of freezing their contracts until December. Galaxy has been paying players half salaries since football activities were brought to a halt. It is anticipated that football action in the country will resume early next year. Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) has said that clubs can freeze contracts until football returns provided players have been fully engaged.

Most premier league clubs fund their operations through gate takings. For the months of April, May and June clubs benefited from the government COVID-19 wage relief fund that has since been stopped. It is anticipated that more teams will struggle to pay players since the relief fund is no longer available.

League action stopped in March this year in a bid to lessen the spread of the virus and the Botswana Football Association (BFA) ended the season based on current league standings.