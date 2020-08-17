Table Tennis action will return this month after the lifting of the Greater Gaborone zone lockdown PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

After the lockdown setback on local sporting codes, the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) and the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) will return to competitive action starting this month.

The BTTA’s season was well under way with four rounds of the ‘Road to Finale’ played before the government ordered a two-week Greater Gaborone lockdown. BAA was to return on August 7 after a more than half-year hiatus.

Speaking to Monitor Sport, BAA vice president; Oabona Theetso said the association has scrapped two events from its initial schedule and now eyes September 5 for return to competitive action. “We have written to clubs to alert them that our program will be starting with a race on September 5.

We had two races lined up for August but we had to cancel them. The first of those was to be held next weekend (August 22) but we thought it would not good for athletes. We had to bear in mind that during lockdown, athletes did

Banners

not have the best training.

Technically we are ready to complete our program. We intend to host two races per month but that will be directed by the situation of COVID-19 and the guidelines given by the health authorities,” he said.

The BAA has re-shaped its calendar to prepare for the 2021 Olympics after suffering a major setback in the postponement of the event that is to be held in Japan. BTTA on the other hand communicated through a press release that the ‘Road to Finale’ will resume on August 29 with a national open tournament to be held at the BNYC Hall.

The tournament is part of a marathon that leads up to the Finale is scheduled for September.

The winner will pocket P2,000, finalists P1,000 while the semifinalists will take home P600.