The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, launched a violent crackdown on its citizens, early this month.

We have seen such crackdowns during Robert Mugabe’s reign. This time, the government even shut down social media, to ensure that the people could not coordinate their protests and thus, denying them a voice. We are back where we began. It’s the story of Africa. It is just what it is. There is nothing like true democracy in the sister country. It is no democracy when politicians enjoy office at the pleasure of the army. But today it’s not about the Zimbabwean army of which I talk. I talk of the gullibility of the African people.

When Robert Mugabe was deposed, masses poured out into the streets in celebration. The Zimbabwean army and President Mnangagwa were hailed as liberators. I penned an opinion piece for Mmegi then, decrying the anomaly in what I called the subversion of a constitutional order. I say a constitutional order, because the People of Zimbabwe have never known true democracy. There is always an unfortunate tendency to conflate constitutionalism with democracy, but the two, are not synonymous. I received a severe backlash from Zimbabweans who commented on the post. I was told in no uncertain terms, that not being Zimbabwean, the situation was none of my business. In a sense they were right. In another sense they were wrong. National sovereignty cannot be honoured in indifference to repression. At the same time, I understood. The people of Zimbabwe had suffered for a long time. They wanted change of a leader. It didn’t matter who succeeded President Mugabe. They were just tired. The Western world cautiously celebrated as the era of Zimbabwe’s strongman came to an end. But did it? We look back now, and must agree that President Mugabe was just a part of the problem. The real problem is, and has always been, the system. Nothing has changed, at all.

Mugabe ended, but his government never did. Mugabe’s problem had simply been that he had wanted to hand over power to his wife in what threatened the African nation with its first dictatorship by a woman. The Zimbabwean army and police were never reformed. They had been willing accomplices all along in gross human rights violations spanning decades. Get me right, I do not speak of the land question. I could well appreciate the late strongman’s stance on the land question. Zimbabweans had been raped by Westerners and deserved their land back.

Whether or not there was a better, and appropriate way of doing it, is a question for another day. Whether those from whom same was taken deserved compensation is a matter about which I will not opine for now. The bottom line

is that the native Zimbabwean people deserved their land back. The Western world that was screaming human rights had no credible alternative solutions. They did not consider the violent dispossession of native Zimbabweans as a historical and continuing human rights violation. In fact, the west had stalled in its promises on the same question. The white citizens of Zimbabwe did not initiate any form of reform either, in order to ensure a home-grown solution. They selfishly held on to the loot for dear life. In the end they got looted. But then, I digress.

I can still recall the happy celebrations into Zimbabwe’s streets when Robert Mugabe was deposed. Even CNN were allowed to report live from the streets; uncensored. The army rolled into the cities insisting that they were merely containing pockets of criminals around the former president, when in fact they it was about the generals’ own survival. Grace was not a darling of the army. She had no struggle credentials and commanded a totally different constituency that had for all intents and purposes taken over the ZANU-PF from the generals.

But why did Zimbabweans celebrate? This was the same President Mnangagwa who had been part of the oppressive machinery for decades. Why do Africans fall for such cheap politricks time and time again? It was the same thing in Egypt. Again, it was the same thing in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Laurent Kabila came to power as a liberator to thunderous international applause. Soon as he was settled in his seat, he became a heartless dictator. When his son took over, there was hope for change. And then, he refused to vacate office and manipulated the democratic order to extend his stay.

Whilst it is true that in some contexts African parties are a reflection of their leaders, that is not invariably the case. African leaders are in many instances, a reflection of their parties. Parties produce after their kind. President Mnangagwa is not acting out of character. The light at the end of the tunnel, that President Mnangagwa was perceived to be, was simply an approaching train. Human Rights watch have chronicled the atrocities happening in the sister country. As usual, SADC is outdoing itself in its uselessness. Our minister even fought the discussion of the same matter in parliament. Well, forget the African Union.

Africans must be wary of supposed liberators who emerge from the same order that oppressed them. They are almost invariably fake. Apples don’t fall too far off the tree. The credibility of parties must not be determined by reference to change of leadership, but to proven democratic credentials.