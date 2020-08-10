Lesedi Dintwe

The expulsion of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) deputy executive secretary, Lesedi Dintwe and the suspension of communication sub-committee member, Mbakisano Tjiyapo are supposedly out of the party wanting to make a clean sweep of Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) ‘spies’.

According to sources, even though Dintwe was given the boot for revealing news with the Lentsweletau-Mmopane branch committee that Vincent Seretse had been suspended when he was not supposed to be the one delivering the news, the facts are that the party leadership was not comfortable with him being close to some BPF members.

“They recently sent him to go around closing party offices so they could have access to his office and search through his stuff because they suspect he has been leaking party information to the BPF leadership. But after failing to pin him, they found a loophole in charging him with sharing the former legislator’s suspension letter with branch members so it could be leaked to the media,” he said.

Another source said Dintwe has been under investigation since being assigned to close BDP regional offices, as the party allegedly engaged an IT officer who was asked to check his computer on what he could be doing ‘illegally’.

“They have

Banners

been trying to get rid of him with all means. We understand that the party is even accusing him of giving out a database to former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi during the Kang congress. What worries them most is that some BPF members keep on posting BDP internal issues before they are announced,” the source added.

However, Dintwe said his issue is between the ‘employer’ and ‘employee’.

“I cannot say much on this issue and we have reached a mutual agreement. Yes, I am no longer [an] employee of BDP, but I have no issue with my employer. That’s all that I can say,” Dintwe said on Friday.

The BDP spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse confirmed that one member of their sub-committee has been suspended and was given her letter on Thursday.

“I cannot go into details on what could have led to her suspension. On the issue of the employee, [it] lies with [the] party secretary-general,” Kentse said.