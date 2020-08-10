MPs Must Respect Caucuses – Political Analyst

Political analyst Lesole Machacha says it is time for Members of Parliament (MP) to know that they are not bigger than their parties and that party caucuses are to be obeyed.

Recently, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) suspended three of its MPs for allegedly putting the name of the party into disrepute.

The suspended legislators are Mephato Reatile, Paulson Majaga and Ignatius Moswaane. This was followed by Moswaane’s resignation from the party.

Machacha said failure by MPs to agree with their parties may result in unnecessary factions and encourages indiscipline within the concerned party.

“Our political parties have a clear culture regarding agreement on party caucuses that no person should defy it. Even opposition parties do the same. If one defies a party caucus, he or she gets suspended. What BDP has done to some of the MPs is not new to our politics. Every member of the party is expected to channel his or her grievances through party structures,” Machacha said on Saturday.

“If the MPs could not agree with the Bills then they should have voiced it out at the caucuses than to attack their party in public when he or she is supposed to defend it.”

Machacha added the reason the parties take action when one defies the party caucus is because during campaigns, a

member uses their resources and party slogan to campaign and signs to abide by its manifesto.

However, Machacha said elsewhere in developed countries, there is nothing wrong if an MP differs with the party in public, as it enhances democracy.

BDP chief whip, Liakat Kablay said their backbench would not be shaken by the departure of three MPs.

“I have kept on warning MPs to stop defying the party caucus. They have forgotten that they signed for these when the people voted them in to represent the party [in those constituencies]. A party caucus is binding and if someone is not comfortable with a Bill or a motion, he or she needs to say it out at the caucus. Even those who are still in the party should know that the party has rules and regulations to be obeyed,” Kablay said.

The Monitor has learnt that the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) is in talks with Reatile, who is the Jwaneng-Mabutsane MP. Reatile might resign from the BDP and join BPF.

Reatile told The Monitor he is still a BDP member in good standing.