It was indeed an eventful end of week, as the dramatic rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases forced the COVID-19 Task Force to enforce a two-week lockdown from July 31, 2020. As things stand, it will end on August 13, at midnight.

While Batswana were still debating the surge in the numbers that led to the lockdown, boom! an announcement was made on Friday that the deputy coordinator of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team, Professor Mosepele Mosepele had submitted his resignation letter to President Mokgweetsi Masisi. The revelation left tongues wagging, and curious questions flooding social media, with some speculating on what could have led to the sudden resignation of the highly respected professor.

Later that day a statement from Office of the President was released, indicating that President Masisi had not accepted Mosepele’s resignation. A meeting between Masisi and Mosepele was then scheduled for Saturday. Following his meeting with the President, Mosepele not long after rescinded his resignation. On the same day, it was announced that the Presidential COVID 19 Task Team coordinator, Dr Kereng Masupu alongside scientific advisor to the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team, Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba, and six others tested positive for the virus. As a result, Mosepele was made acting coordinator during Masupu’s absence. The announcement further fuelled speculation with different theories coming into play. While it is not wrong for individuals to

look at situations with an analytical eye, it is also very important for all of us to keep the eye on the ball. Several social media posts expressed doubt about task team members testing positive, with some questioning why their tests were made public, while it had been previously stated that COVID-19 patients’ identities will not be revealed because of medical confidentiality.

The questions being asked are indeed relevant and it is very important for government to provide answers to these questions, especially since there are already segments of the population who are starting to doubt the existence of COVID-19 cases in the country. But it is also very important for all of us to continue adhering to measures that have been put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19.

While we have the right to be provided with accurate information and to have our questions answered, we also have a responsibility to protect others and ourselves.

We have seen the havoc that COVID-19 has caused in other countries and therefore we need to stay alert. Together we can win the fight against COVID-19!