Wolfmother clothing brand founder, Lindiwe Lisa Magwaneng

FRANCISTOWN: A Tonota native, Lindiwe Lisa Magwaneng has started reaping the benefits of her self-taught fashion designing skills.

The 25-year-old Magwaneng, who operates her business from her rented house at Gerald Estates, makes clothes under the brand name ‘Wolfmother’ and ‘Alphamale’ respectively.

Last month she became the talk of the town after releasing a lingerie line for all female body types under the Wolfmother brand.

In a recent interview, Magwaneng said that she sells a variety of customised clothes under both her Wolfmother and Alphamale clothing lines.

“I manufacture fashionable and customised clothes such as tracksuits, bucket hats and shorts under the two brands,” said Magwaneng who started operating her business last October.

The fashion designer mostly markets her products through social media , especially Facebook , but can also resort or revert to old tried and tested word of mouth.

“I spent most of my teen days learning how to manufacture clothes on YouTube. The support I have received from many people since I started my business is very massive. The support is very humbling, especially considering the fact that I am a self-taught fashion designer,” she told with Business Monitor.

Magwaneng explained that she chose the brand name Wolfmother for her women clothing line as an appreciation to women for the role they continue to play in the lives of their children despite the odds that they often face.

“Women in nature are protective towards

their children and jealously protect them until they reach a stage when they are capable of surviving on their own. Such character is also sufficiently portrayed by female wolfs. That is why I named the female clothing line wolfmother,” she said.

She added as for the Alphamale brand, it is specifically designed for men with its unique and cool vibe.

“Being an Alphamale is about being the Alpha of your own life, leading yourself and those you care about to a bigger and better future, knowing values and dominating your unique path in life. Man represents such character which is why I chose the name Alphamale for the male brand.”

Affordability also makes both brands unique according to the young designer.

She said the only challenge she currently encounters in her clothing business is inability to meet the rising demand of her products due to financial constraints.

“I am working on modalities that can help me grow my business to meet the soaring demand,” said Magwaneng whose business is self-sponsored.

Magwaneng sources most of her raw materials from local suppliers.

Although according to the designer, in future she wants to own open a clothing shop, which will solely be devoted to selling local brands, the wait for the big break appears to be just around the corner.