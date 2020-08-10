Kario To Host Modelling Workshop

Botswana's modelling export, Kaone Kario in association with Creative Chaos and Mossyde, will host a professional modelling workshop across Botswana at a date to be determined, but soon.

The 2005 M-net NOKIA Face of Africa winner announced the event on her Facebook page this week.

“The purpose of the workshop is to use my professional experience in modelling and coach you, the aspiring model on how to build a rewarding and sustainable career as a professional model. Looking forward to engaging with you as we build our local modelling industry,” she wrote.

In an interview with Showtime, project coordinator, Sasie Sekgwa said his experience as the Miss Universe Botswana director helped him realise is a gap in the entertainment industry. He also said as he discovered talent through pageants, he observed that most creatives lacked professional skills.

Sekgwa stated that the corporate also doesn’t understand the entertainment industry no wonder talent is sometimes unused.

“We want to avoid exploitation because there is a formula to paying talent. Our models should be taught how to manage their talent hence this

workshop,” he added. Sekgwa said they want the corporate and government to use Batswana creatives more.

Sekgwa also revealed that the workshop will cover a lot of industry aspects from management, image, and style to contracts. He said they would bring experts to the workshop but Kario is the face of the whole thing.

“Everyone is welcome to come and be part of this. Models also include plus size and even people who are over 60,” he highlighted.

He said they have not yet set the exact date of the workshop because of COVID-19, but the workshops would be held in Gaborone, Francistown and Maun. “We are going to build a foundation because we have skipped so many steps,” he concluded.

To pre-register for the workshop one has to app or e-mail their full names, age, gender, location, and e-mail address to +267-74-744893 or HYPERLINK "mailto:katlego.mmale@mossyde.com" katlego.mmale@mossyde.com.