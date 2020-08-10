Orapa United's vice chairperson, Kennekae Nkape will not seek re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM)

Orapa United's vice chairperson, Kennekae Nkape is leaving his position after a decade service at the club.

Nkape is the 2010 founding chairperson of the Ostriches. He was instrumental in the formation of the club, which was a merger of teams in north region including Stone Breakers and Orapa Wanderers, a decade ago. After the Debswana involvement in 2014, Nkape was relegated to the position of vice chairperson. But a decade later the fiery administrator is leaving his post ahead of the club's Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held next Saturday.

"I am nearing my retirement, so I have decided that it is now time to leave Orapa United. There were people in the team who did not want me to leave. But I have done so much for the team and I think it is time to hand over to someone while for me it is time to spend more time with my family," Nkape told Monitor Sport. During his tenure, United won the Mascom Top 8, Orange FA Cup and finished as league runners-up twice and made a maiden appearance in the CAF Confederations Cup. Nkape said the Top 8 triumph in 2016 was his sweetest memory with the club.

"I chaired the first meeting of this club. I helped in dissolving the other clubs to form Orapa United. I led

Banners

the first interim committee until I was fully voted in as the club's first chairperson. We built this team from the ground, took it to the people and we acquired the Debswana sponsorship. I still say my best memory was winning the Mascom Top 8 in 2016, also the (Orange) FA Cup, because the team was not doing very well at the time. These are the memories I will forever cherish," he said.

Nkape however said he has been offered to lead the commercial wing of the club but he is not keen on that. "They still want me here, I have been offered to lead the commercialisation process of the club. They have asked me to set up a company that will run the club but I am not keen. I will have to consult my family first before I can say yes to the club." he said.

On the weekend's meeting, Mokhohlane Kenosi, Themba Mmui and Segolame Mabote will fight for the vice chairperson position. Kgosietsile Makula and Tiny Ntabeng are unchallenged for the secretary and vice secretary positions respectively as well Amelton Gaefehle for the public relations officer post. The meeting is expected to take place at the Itekeng Stadium at 8.30pm.