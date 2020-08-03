The dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases have led to yet another lockdown, something that many people were dreading, especially since a number of businesses have already started feeling the pinch.
This is especially so following the opening of the economy after the initial lockdowns, only to close down again. Data show that 27 students from different classes attending Terrence Private School in Mogoditshane tested positive for coronavirus, alongside one teacher, and two parents of two students from the same school in which the original COVID-19 case was found and a friend to one of the students, bringing the total to 31. Masa Primary School has also registered eight positive cases, being four teachers and four students. The total number of active cases as of Sunday afternoon stood at 75. The spike has instilled fear in people, but sadly, there are others, who think this is a joke. In the wee hours of Friday, Dibete, which is a cut-off for Greater Gaborone was packed with people who wanted to go spend lockdown in their home villages, something, which was very irresponsible on their part. We have all been advised to sanitise, wash hands with soap and water, and wear masks at all times when in a public area, but disgustingly, there are still some people who choose to behave like delinquents. You see the virus does not discriminate and is likely to affect anyone with whom it comes into contact.