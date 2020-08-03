Serowe based side, Miscellaneous will not challenge the BFA decision to end the league early

Serowe-based side, Miscellaneous have conceded defeat in the Botswana Football Association (BFA’s) decision to end the season, thus relegating them from the elite league.

Miscellaneous were amongst the Premier League sides expected to challenge the decision with other relegated sides that felt hard done by the conclusion of the season with an average of 10 matches remaining.

TAFIC and Molepolole City Stars have already challenged the decision arguing that the association could have explored other options. However, Miscellaneous have said they have accepted their fate and will play in the lower division next season. Speaking to The Monitor Sport yesterday, the clubs spokesperson, Edwin Ntau said although they had not wished for things to turn out as they did, they have decided not to

Banners

challenge the decision.

He further said they considered other challenges currently faced by the club and took the decision to go down. He said the club has been struggling financially and it would not be wise to fight to stay in the elite league and then struggle to stay afloat. He said with the demands set out by the Club Licensing requirements, it would not have been a good decision to fight for their stay in the Premier League. He said they will go to the lower division and try and sort themselves out from down there.