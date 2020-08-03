Township Rollers players are facing an uncertain future as the club moves to freeze their contracts PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

In the wake of a proposed players' contracts cancellation at Township Rollers, the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) has said clubs are right to freeze the contracts.

Rollers proposed to freeze players' contracts for a six-month period between July and December as they wait a decision on the league return. The move would see the players without regular pay for half a year while they pocket allowances.

FUB secretary general, Kgosana Masaseng said that the clubs are lawfully acting within their right to suspend the players' contracts. He acknowledged that majority of local clubs are battling to make income during this period hence they would need a waiver to stay afloat.

"The process at Rollers would be lawful because of the basis of negotiations that started back in May during the first lockdown. We had discussed this at Premier League level. It was one of the options that we put before clubs. The decision would be solely with the club, through negotiations with its stakeholders. Rollers have become the first club to react," Masaseng explained.

"We had put

Banners

before clubs that they suspend contracts in effort to save jobs and pay players allowances thought the FIFA relief fund. This is because the teams make no income at this moment so we are trying to curb mass jobs losses. Clubs are free to top up on FIFA fund when they can but that is solely up to the club. The second option was for players to be allowed to sign for other teams but the contract would only be effective when the (transfer) window opens," Masaseng said.

Since football activities were halted in March local football has been threatened by a massive job loss. For instance, a considerable number of players have already left without jobs as their respective contracts elapsed on June 30. With the league action expected to return in February 2021, elite players are faced with a thorny half year long path.