George Makhura has joined BPF PIC: KOKETSO KGOBOGE

PALAPYE: Khurumela ward councillor, George Makhura says a Bill gazetted recently to curb ‘floor-crossing’ is what hastened his move to join Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Makhura said he feared that had he delayed leaving Botswana Congress Party (BCP) there would have been chances that the Bill passing into law would have prevented his plan to move to the BPF.

BCP’s internal party squabbles within the Palapye constituency also form part of the key reasons why he jumped ship for BPF. Khurumela falls within the constituency.

Makhura told The Monitor that he has not seen peace within his former party for some time. He explained that some people within the constituency leadership (from BCP) sabotaged his campaign in the last General Election.

He attributed his failure to hold his launch ahead of the general elections to lack of backing from key party figures in the constituency.

A source revealed that one of the issues that irked the councillor was the BCP’s decision to solely appoint its members to serve at office of the Member of Parliament.

It is said that Makhura had preferred that other positions be given to fellow Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) affiliates for unity purposes.

The BCP is an affiliate of the UDC, an opposition coalition. Makhura would not be drawn into discussing his alleged dissatisfaction with the appointments.

“I do not want to comment on the issue because I still respect the executive leadership of the BCP, as well as the UDC’s,” he said.

He explained that the decision to

dump the BCP, a party in which he won two consecutive terms at the general elections, was not easy.

“There has to be something very wrong for one to quit a party he has been with for a long time, but what is key is that there is no bad blood at all (between him and the party). I do not regret the decision I have made.”

Makhura also stated that BPF members also played a telling role in his victory at the 2019 General Election. As a sign that there is no bad blood between him, the BCP and UDC, he would not be contesting against them at his current ward in the 2024 General Election.

According to him, BPF members at Mmalekokopu (ward) that is currently in the hands of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) have requested that he contest at the ward in 2024.

“The idea is still to dethrone the BDP with the help of all opposition members. Mmalekokopu is where I am resident, and my people have chosen me as their next representative.”

Meanwhile, councillors in Serowe are expected to quit the ruling party en masse to join the BPF. Serowe is one of the strongholds of the young BPF. Councillor for Mannonye ward in the Serowe South constituency, Letamo Letamo, resigned from the BDP on Friday.