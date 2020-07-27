Peter Magosi PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Shortly before his sacking as director general of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) in 2018, the beleaguered Isaac Kgosi told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he accounted to ‘no one’.

While many found his utterance shocking and in need of instant correction, his predecessor Peter Magosi also finds himself working without any oversight bodies leaving the DIS unwatched.

PAC members on Wednesday advised Magosi to remind President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the need to elect members of both the parliamentary and tribunal committees.

The issue came after PAC chairperson Dithapelo Keorapetse had asked Magosi if he does attend meetings for those committees and if he was aware of them.

“These committees are not chosen by Parliament or Magosi. I think we can only ask him to remind the President to select the members for those committees. The question is, whether he (Magosi) is willing to cooperate with these committees or not. I understand the tribunal one collapsed after Judge Zein Kebonang asked for leave and has since had challenges resuscitating (it). With the parliamentary committee, it has not been in existence simply because the former director-general was not willing to cooperate with its members,” Member of Parliament for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi said.

Magosi gave his word to the PAC that he would remind the President to elect members of the two committees.

“The only committee that I

am aware of, is the tribunal one, which sat only once when Judge Kebonang was introducing me to its members. It is true it had its own challenges like lack of office and secretariat, amongst others. It never had a meeting since Judge Kebonang took leave. I am willing to work with these committees because my organisation wants to be as transparent as possible,” Magosi claimed.

On other issues, PAC members said they were concerned that the director general keeps on claiming that the President’s life is in danger, while failing to make arrests related to such claims or any related such attempts.

“Is your intention to try to scare the President or not? If at all the life of the President is in danger, why don’t you arrest those people and take them to court. It’s almost a year now, and you are still singing the same song with no results. We can only see that you have increased the President’s security vehicles,” Keorapetse said.

When responding to the statement, Magosi said even though they have not yet made arrests, they will apprehend the perpetrators soon and take them to court.