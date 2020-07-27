Limko says it is committed to increasing access to tertiary education in Botswana

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology has offered its self-sponsored students 50% part sponsorship.

Limkokwing University, also known as Limko, announced that for the 2020 September intake the university will offer 50% scholarships for its first year self-sponsored students.

The university’s associate director registry, Beenzu Kapapa stated that they are committed to increasing access to tertiary level for youth in Botswana.

This is also in line on its continued effort to provide quality education and positioning itself as the market leader in the creative and innovative-driven industry within the tertiary level education space in the country.

As a result, the founder president, Tan Sri Limkokwing found it fitting to give out the scholarship to selected groups of potential students who were unable to get government support.

Limko has in the past awarded scholarships worth millions to students living with disabilities, the creative industry and those in the media fraternity.

The university’s finance manager, Lenah Kelepile added that the 50% scholarships, as well as the flexible payment structure they have in place, are Limko’s efforts to encourage Batswana

Banners

and individual private sponsors to pay for the education of young people at tertiary level.

She highlighted that while the 50% scholarship will be given to first year qualifying students, who were unable to get government sponsorship, a 30% discount will be extended to all self-sponsored students who pay for annual tuition fees or full study fees upfront.

The University said it continues to offer innovative programmes that shape careers of the future and create the most unique environment that fulfils the creative needs of young people.

Limko has created an environment that is professionally equipped for the 21st century learner where government, industry and academia collaborate to focus and empower the next generation of creative thinkers through creativity and innovation.

Limko added it continuously plays a critical role in the knowledge-based economy by being a conduit for developing and facilitating integration into the wider social and innovation system to the growth and development of the economy of the country.