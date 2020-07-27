 
  The Monitor
  News
  3. One Good Turn Deserves Another

One Good Turn Deserves Another

CORRESPONDENT Monday, July 27, 2020
Ruth Maganu last week donated soap dispensers to Mogobane Primary School
Mogobane Primary School last week received soap dispensers from one of their community members to aid staff and learners during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The staff, pupils and parents of Mogobane Primary School were excited to receive the soap dispensers from one of their own, Ruth Maganu.

Speaking at the handover of the donation, Maganu said the soap dispensers were meant to support the school in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

She added said that her family will sponsor the school’s prize for the best performing Standard Seven pupil to

be named the Khutsafalo Maganu Prize.

The prize is named after Khutsafalo Maganu, who was the principal of the school from 1946 to 1958. She said already the prizes for 2018 and 2019 have been awarded.

Also present at the event were Mogobane’s Kgosi Nobi Moilwa, as well as the chairperson of the South East District Council, Oshima Peloewetse and the school principal, Albertinah Legakwa.

