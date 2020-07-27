While there are still those who find faults in many of government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the COVID-19 task team still needs to be commended for the good work they are doing.
Many citizens at the beginning had shown signs of panic, while some even blatantly complained that there seemed to be no strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. Also, others observed that government is ill prepared for the possibility that many citizens may end up infected. Up to now, Botswana seems to be amongst the few countries that have responded well to the pandemic, with only one death recorded.When addressing the media recently, task team member Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba revealed that the country had recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 in children. He revealed that one of the cases was of a six-month-old infant who had travelled with parents to South Africa for medical attention. The other child was said to have been living with a parent in South Africa and travelled back to Botswana. The third child was said to be a Thebe Primary School pupil whose father travels frequently to South Africa on official duty. This particular case had many parents who have school-going children in panic mode, more so that while the decision to re-open schools was largely welcome, there were still some who felt it was too soon for schools to open. Fast-forward, the Thebe Primary School pupil is no longer positive, and