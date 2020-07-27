Vee PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Philanderers, casanovas, playboys, and playgirls, betrayers beware! Decorated local musician Vee Mampeezy is set to bring a version of Moja Love’s controversial and dramatic TV show, Uyajola 99 to Botswana.

Apparently, the diminutive hitmaker could not control his excitement, as he breathlessly gushed via his Facebook page saying it was the news he had been waiting for. “Thank Moja Love and Khuli Chana, God is great, Botswana are you ready,” read the Facebook post.

“We further confirm that the reality show will broadcast on the DSTV Bouquet channel 157 for 13 weeks episodes per series. The broadcast will be on Moja Love TV. Currently Moja Love channel has massive audience from all walks of life including women, youth, middle-aged persons and the affluent of South Africa and other African states,” read part of the letter from the producer of the show. The Letlhale hitmaker however later apparently chickened out when he deleted the post saying he was receiving a lot

of phone calls from Batswana and the media.

“All I can say is that we are still on, just wait for it,” he wrote. Before that, earlier this month the award winning artist revealed that he was thinking of buying a franchise of Uyajola 9/9 in Botswana. Efforts to reach the Black Money Makers record label owner for comment were futile as his mobile phone rang unanswered.

Uyajola 9/9 is based on the American reality TV show Cheaters. It airs on Sunday evenings with 30-minute episodes played back-to-back on Moja Love channel 157 on DSTV. Recently the Tv show’s viewership hit the 2.5 million figure. It is gaining more popularity by the day. Currently, the channel is also accessed on less charged packages such as Access and Family.