The Botswana Billiards Confederation (BBC) is facing problems ahead of its elective general meeting PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The modus operandi of Botswana Billiards Association (BBC) has taken a turn for the worst as elective general assembly nears.

For instance, the executive committee has rejected all the Gaborone-based clubs that were trying to affiliate ahead of the meeting.

According to the rejection letter signed by BBC president, Terrence Tiroyakgosi, the application could only be approved if they reviewed their constitutions, vision, general objectives and strategies.

“The reviewed documents should be submitted tomorrow (Tuesday July 28) for consideration. Article 4 (1) of BBC constitution requires members to share values, principles and objectives of the Confederation. You are advised to deposit an amount of P1, 000, which is an affiliation fee for 2020/2021,” the letter read in part.

One of the rejected clubs chairperson, Marang Morolong told The Monitor Sport that they were surprised when their applications were rejected. He said the rejection was part of the committee’s delay tactics in line with how it conducted its affairs.

“BBC constitution that is being used has been amended. It is not the same one that we adopted at the 2016 AGM. I wonder how the amendment was done without affiliates. My fear is that those changes might not have been made at the Registrar of Societies. The last time I was there, my name appeared as the secretary general,” Morolong said.

Meanwhile, BBC secretary general, Gofaone Kebualemang said he would have the total number of affiliates today (Monday). He said the date of the AGM is yet to be set. Meanwhile, an audio clip allegedly belonging to Tiroyakgosi has

surfaced. In the audio he instructs clubs in Mahalapye to vote for him at the August polls.

“If you guys can consolidate yourselves as teams and apply. Then you make a resolution stating that you have decided to apply for membership. We would then pay membership fee, which is P1, 000, but we would reduce it. After that, you should mention that you are nominating Terrence Tiroyakgosi as the president. I will check if the secretary general is interested in being nominated,” he said in the clip. Tiroyakgosi said when clubs in Mahalapye sent a representative, bus fare and feeding would be taken care of for such as person to attend the Annual General Meeting. “If I win elections, I would set up a cup tournament to be played in all bars around Mahalapye. The winning team would come and play in Gaborone for a bigger prize. Even when we do the national team selection, I would consider you,” Tiroyakgosi said in the audio clip.

Contacted for comment, Tiroyakgosi lashed out at The Monitor saying the publication should never call him again and abruptly hung up. For his part, Kebualemang said he was shocked by the audio. He said things that were mentioned in the clip were worrisome and impossible. He added that the affiliation fees could only be reduced by the affiliates at a general assembly in accordance with the constitution.