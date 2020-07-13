'Storing Fuel At Home Dangerous'

As the fuel crisis persists, some have been keen on stocking up on petrol by filling up jerry cans and other fuel containers.

This has resulted in the Minister of Minerals Resources and Green Technology, Lefoko Moagi warning against the risks involved when one stores fuel at home. For the past few days consumers have been flocking filling stations with jerry cans and causing havoc at the pumps in the process. As a result, Moagi has pleaded with motorists to avoid storing fuel at home stating that it is highly flammable and its pressure changes as the temperature fluctuates.

He said if not stored properly petrol can cause fires and explosions. Moagi said if the containers are not properly sealed fuel may produce fumes, which may be harmful to humans.

“Fuel fumes could create an explosive atmosphere where there is not enough ventilation and as such any small spark or heat may cause a fire. There is a tendency to interchange petrol and diesel in the same jerry can. This could also damage

vehicles and children could accidentally ingest it mistaking it for water,” he said.

Moagi further stated petrol is highly flammable, and fires may erupt if mishandled. He added there was a possibility of fuel being spilled and adversely affect the environment.

He said there have been a number of illegal sales where the authorities working together with the Botswana Police Service have fined perpetrators and confiscated the fuel.

“According to section 34 of the BERA Act one may be charged a fine not exceeding P30, 000 or a five-year imprisonment or both. For companies and other corporate bodies a fine not exceeding 10% of its annual turnover,” Moagi revealed.

The minister advised the public to desist from buying fuel from unlicenced sellers because even the quality of the product they sell is not known. He said if the quality is compromised the fuel might damage vehicles and produce harmful emissions.