The fuel crisis has rubbed many motorists the wrong way owing to the inconvenience caused by the inability to satisfy demand.

When the problem started roughly two weeks ago, many took it lightly and thought the situation would stabilise and normalise in a few days as had been promised, but it has not dissipated.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday finally addressed the nation, at which time, some kind of rationing system was introduced.

During his address, Masisi explained the reasons the country is experiencing acute shortages stating: “We have tapped into the strategic fuel reserves, which normally cover 12 days. At the moment, we are sitting at eight days cover and we cannot go below five days cover.”

The President also informed the nation that government was actively looking for additional importation routes particularly in Namibia and Mozambique to help meet the local demand.

It is quite understandable that in this day and age, the country relies on this commodity to move around, and without it life as we know it may come to a standstill. While the frustration shown by most motorists is understandable and called for, we as citizens have a responsibility to offer constructive criticism, which will help us move forward and not hold us in one place.

Still in his address, the President, announced that: “Each car will fuel at a maximum

Banners

cost of P250 only; purchase of fuel with jerry cans will be restricted to Thursdays only; There will be no purchase of petrol with drums or large containers.”

These temporary measures seem not to sit well with many, and even those who under normal circumstances, don’t usually fill up their tanks, are shouting at the top of their lungs with disgust at the rationale.

Criticism is flying from all corners, social media, in conversations and radio call-in programmes, but many are not offering any solutions. The measures put in place are of course temporary until the situation normalises, and the government is trying to ensure that motorists, and also those who use fuel to power their machinery such as generators, share the little petrol that is available. Now the question for those who are criticising the rationing is what suggestion do they have? Would they rather have everyone allowed to buy as much as they can and dry up the pumps?

The President, in his remarks, urged public to consider parking their cars, using public transport and walking where possible. While it might be an inconvenience for other people it can go a long way in saving the little petrol available.