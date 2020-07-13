Mfolo Mfolo PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

After CAF’s proposed inception of its Women's Champions League, local football is to have a representative, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has excitedly said.

Last month, CAF announced a maiden Women's Champions League tournament set for 2021.

The tournament will be first of its kind in women club football competition. With the local scene yet to have a national league, the BFA has said plans to determine national women's football champions have been halted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We must have a representative in the competition. It will be a good thing to participate. The best way is to sit down with the regional leaders and find how we can go about it. Women's football is played at regional level, we had planned that the top two teams in every region would play for national championship. It has always been there in our in programme. We had planned to have the national championship for the President's holidays, but now everything has been disturbed by the COVID-19. We

Banners

will have to plan agai,n but definitely we will participate in the competition," BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo told Monitor Sport.

Local women's football leagues are currently playing without a sponsor, but Mfolo said the BFA would set aside funds to help a national representative for the pocket-draining continental club football tournament. "

The FA will try to help the team that is representing the country in the competition. FIFA has set aside funds for the women's game, so we will use some of those funds to help the country's representative," he said.

Meanwhile CAF has cancelled this year's edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations. Following a meeting of the CAF executive committee on last month, the 2020 Women's AFCON, which was slated to take place from November 23 until December 20, has been cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.