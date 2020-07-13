Baboloki Thebe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) Board has failed to make a decision in the matter that involves two sprinters, Baboloki Thebe and Onkabetse Nkobolo due to time constraints.

It met over the weekend although the matter was on the agenda, a decision could not be taken over the two athletes following allegations of them sneaking out of the camp early this year. BAA vice president-administration, Oabona Theetso told Sport Monitor that they failed to make a ruling on the matter because the Board meeting dragged beyond two hours time limit in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

"The investigation report has been released and shared with the Board members. We expect them to look at the report and a decision would be taken virtually next week Friday," he said.

Thebe and Nkobolo are

alleged to have sneaked out of the national team training camp. The team was preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The duo is alleged to have attended a party on absconding. Upon coming back in the morning, they were involved in a car accident after Thebe lost control of a vehicle.

He was charged with reckless driving. Nkobolo was admitted at Gaborone Private Hospital and later transferred to Princess Marina Referral Hospital. The athlete spent few months at the hospital undergoing physiotherapy. Sport Monitor has been informed that Nkobolo has been discharged and is undergoing treatment at home.