Grief stricken: Dimpho Tsomane says the relationship was abusive PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

MOLEPOLOLE: The Tsomane family in Molepolole has been left mourning the death of their 24-year-old daughter, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Gofiwa Laone Kabelo, who was a nurse at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital, was found dead in her bedroom.

Her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, Moabi Molapisi, allegedly sneaked into her room and committed the heinous act. Molapisi reportedly gained entry into the house while the deceased was at work. On Friday, Molapisi, who is originally from Matlapana ward in Maun, was arraigned before Extension II Magistrate’s Court facing a single count of murder. Molapisi is also facing another murder charge in Maun where he allegedly killed his mother, before the murder of Kabelo.

Molapisi is reported to have killed his mother, left her body in the house before driving her car to Ramotswa.

The Monitor visited Kabelo’s family in Molepolole on Saturday, where grief-stricken mourners had gathered.

Kabelo’s shattered uncle, Dimpho Tsomane spoke of the unimaginable horror following the brutal murder of his niece. Tsomane said the family was still in shock after the killing of Kabelo who was the breadwinner.

“My niece was still young, she was the breadwinner. She was hired permanently last year April and stationed at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital. The family was still looking up to her to guide the other children because she was a disciplined and collected child,” he said.

Tsomane said he learnt of his niece’s relationship last year following the couple’s misunderstanding that ended up at the police. He said then, Kabelo disclosed to them how unhappy she was in the relationship. The family had advised her to end the relationship.

“Then, Molapisi phoned the deceased’s mother, introduced himself telling her that he is in a relationship with her [daughter]. [He told her] That he loves her [daughter] and wanted to marry her, but he was not happy because

ever since she got employed she had changed. We called Laone to know what was going on but then, Laone told us that they were no longer together. All along, I thought their relationship was over, but I was shocked to receive the bad news that she was murdered,” Tsomane narrated.

He said the family was not aware of the couple’s fights because Kabelo was young and was afraid to open up to her parents. He, however, said they had learnt of instances where Molapisi followed his niece to her rented house, broke in through the window and entered the house.

“Laone once reported her to Ramotswa police, but the police failed to open a case. It appears that Molapisi was all along abusing her because when taking her belongings from Ramotswa on Friday I came across a restraining court order dated February 13, 2020. It hurts me that my niece was being abused and I was not aware,” a tearful Tsomane said.

He added, on Tuesday Molapisi allegedly came to Kabelo’s house unannounced and waited for her until she knocked off.

“My niece found him waiting for her with her roommate. It is reported that her roommate said later at night, she heard what sounded like the two were quarrelling. She got worried following the sudden quietness from her room and she went out to seek help. She phoned the police. Upon returning with the police they found Laone lying lifelessly with Molapisi nowhere to be found,” he said.

Tsomane said the police launched a manhunt and later found Molapisi at Mmokolodi after his mother’s car ran out of fuel. Kabelo will be laid to rest this week.