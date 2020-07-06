Illicit trade: The police say there is a rise in illegal trade of drugs PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane have arrested three men found in possession of illicit drugs.

Letlhakane police station commander, superintendent Michael Maphephu said the three men, aged between 24 and 32, were caught during a search at Thalamabele veterinary control gate. The men are from Tonota and Nswazwi villages.

“The trio was found in possession of substances suspected to be cocaine and dagga when searched and were arrested on the spot,” Maphephu said.

He said when the police searched the suspects’ car, a VW Polo, they discovered 13 sachets filled with a powdered substance, suspected to be cocaine. The sachets weighed 500g. Another plastic, weighing 40g, was found with a green substance, suspected to be dagga. The suspects were in police custody from Monday last week, and released on Thursday morning.

Maphephu said they were still waiting for results from the laboratory in order to determine if the substances collected from the suspects were indeed drugs.

He said if the results return positive, the suspects would

Banners

face charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Maphephu expressed concern over the growing number of people found in possession of illicit drugs in his area.

The station commander said the police have established that drugs are trafficked from elsewhere in most cases.

He added that since the beginning of the year, they have registered 28 cases of unlawful drug possession in his policing area.

Maphephu said the number of cases proves there is a huge market for drugs in the area.

On a different matter, Maphephu said they are still in the hunt for a suspect who allegedly raped his girlfriend at Phase 1 last week Sunday.

He said the parents of the 17-year-old victim reported the matter to the police on Sunday night. She was raped while walking home from a friend’s place.

Maphephu pleaded with the community to help them with information relating to the whereabouts of the suspect.