Masa Square Rebrands To Marriot Masa Square

The 152-roomed Masa Square Hotel has changed its name to Marriot Masa Square.

This marks the expansion of the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand into its 10th African country, and the debut of the brand in Botswana.

Protea Hotels by Marriott is part of Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International Area vice president, Volker Heiden said the brand entry into Botswana reinforced their commitment to expand the footprint of Protea Hotels by Marriott in Africa and deliver the South African hospitality.

“I am confident that the brand’s extensive regional equity, the hotel’s strategic location and the global distribution of Marriott International will help position Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square as a preferred choice for business and leisure travellers to Gaborone,” Heiden said.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square features 152 modern rooms and 30 extended stay apartments, conference facilities and meeting rooms, which can host up to

Banners

200 guests.

The rebranded Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square boasts a prime location in the iconic Masa Square lifestyle centre and offers expansive views over the city.

The hotel and social hub is centrally located in the bustling Gaborone Central Business District, a 20-minute drive from Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

“It’s a momentous occasion to bring the first Protea Hotels by Marriott to Botswana.

Our team of associates looks forward to welcoming guests with the warm hospitality and personal service that is synonymous with this successful brand,” said Hayden Bowl, General Manager of the Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square.

The hotel has established itself as the preferred choice for business and leisure for tourists and locals looking for anything from quiet bite, gourmet meal or unwind over drinks with friends.