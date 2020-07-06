COVID-19 Could Trigger BFA Constitutional Changes

Following a contentious call to prematurely end the season due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) could consider constitutional amendments.

The BFA recently declared the season complete, despite some remaining rounds still to play, citing prohibitive costs to resume action.

The decision was not well received by some clubs like TAFIC, as the move resulted in their relegation.

They argued, the BFA should either have declared the season null and void, or resumed at a later stage when it would be safer to do so.

As a result, the BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti concurred that probably there was need to insert a clause in the BFA constitution to avoid such situations in future.

"Absolutely. It is a learning curve. I am sure even FIFA is going to learn from this. Confederation and members associations have to learn as well," Letshwiti said when asked if it was

not necessary to re-look at the constitution.

The football season is not expected to return until February next year. The BFA is mulling over shifting the season from the August to May calendar, to February to November.

The BFA has initiated a process of turning its organ, the Botswana Premier League (BPL), into a private entity.

This would see the BPL finally getting its long awaited autonomy, as it seeks profitability.

Workshops spearheaded by former FIFA development officer, Ashford Mamelodi have kicked-off across the country for all the 16-teams.

The BPL is expected to benefit from FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds, with Letshwiti suggesting, the association would tap into the world soccer body's loan facility. The BFA is expected to receive up to P34million from FIFA.