Sefalana Puts Smiles On Customers' Faces

Sefalana held a draw on Saturday in front of its Setlhoa store that opened doors to customers last November with 10 finalists up to win prizes.

The Grand Opening Competition came much later than planned as the draw was initially set for March, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns that required extreme social distancing.

The grand prize was a Honda Amaze car valued at P160,000 and shopping vouchers as consolation prizes. To participate in the draw customers had to spend P150 or more at the store having purchased participating brands such as Clover and Aquafresh amongst others.

Deloitte & Touche audited the draw to ensure that it complies with the terms and conditions of the competition. The draw was divided into three segments where the first one had four participants eliminated, however, each walking away with a P500 shopping voucher.

The second segment had three participants eliminated with P750 vouchers each to wipe any tears away while the remaining three participants proceeded to vie for the grand prized

car.

It was finally Edmond Vain who walked away with the grand prize while the other two finalists received P1,000 shopping vouchers each.

“I am happy to have won this car and I want to thank Sefalana for the opportunity to participate in the draw,” Vain said after winning the grand prize.

He added the car would come in handy as he is a Herbal Life agent and will use it to move around to sell and deliver his products.

The other participants who walked away with consolation prizes expressed they were happy with the proceedings of the draw.

One of the top three finalists pointed out that the experience was scary, as it was her first and she was happy to have been part of it.

The store’s marketing executive, Reggie Klinck said Sefalana spent P166,000 on the competition, which was also sponsored by the participating brands.