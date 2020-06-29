Women's Football To Get P5m FIFA Cash Boost

Local women’s football has received a huge financial boost following reports that the world’s football governing body, FIFA has made available $1.5 billion in grants and loans to its member associations as a COVID-19 relief fund.

FIFA announced that its council has unanimously approved the fund. But it warned that there will be strict control on how the money will be spent by the member associations.

As a member association, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) will also receive its share of $1 million (about P11.7 million) as a grant. The BFA will also get $500, 000 (about P5.8 million) which will specifically go to women’s football. The decision to assist sport will go down as a major boost to local women’s football, which has been trying to make its mark on the scene. However, its growth has been significantly hampered by its

limited budget because of lack of sponsorships.

The association will also be able to apply for an interest free loan. The maximum the BFA can get will be calculated at 35% of its audited annual revenues. FIFA has also announced that its member associations can direct the grants and loans to clubs, players as well as leagues.

FIFA has however warned that the financial assistance will come with strict conditions and controls. There will be some audit requirements as well as clear loan repayment conditions.

Olli Rehn, the deputy chairperson of the FIFA Governance Committee will lead a steering committee which will supervise the whole exercise.