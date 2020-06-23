Lekidi Football Centre. PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has warned its structures against leaking information to the media.

In a correspondence to affiliates, the association said it was worried at the rate at which internal information finds its way to the public and the media.

"It has come to our attention that certain club officials discuss the affairs of BFA in the public and or through the media domain. The action is extended to finding under the disguise of the media who make such pronouncements. All structures are therefore advised to desist from such action," BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo wrote to the clubs today.

"Henceforth, the following provisions must be observed: Article 14.2 of BFA Play

Banners

Rules and Regulations which reads: No affiliate club or member thereof shall submit statements or articles to the media on matters relating to the state of affairs and policy of the association.

Article 2.9 of BFA code of conduct which reads: No official shall do and or say anything or act in any manner that could in whatsoever way be seen to be bringing or having the potential to bring the good name of any member, official, structure of part of the association into disrepute," Mfolo said.

He warned the violation of the statutes would attract disciplinary action.