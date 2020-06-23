Lebanese robbed in Tutume

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Tutume have launched a manhunt for two assailants who reportedly robbed a Lebanese man at his rented home in Madikwe ward in Tutume.

The incident happened on Saturday midnight, according to Tutume Police Station commander, superintendent Jerry Halahala.

The Lebanese national said to be in his 50s works for Zac Construction as a general foreman, police state. Zac Construction is currently constructing roads, storm water drainage systems and paved parking areas in Tutume.

“The two men made away with two cellphones belonging to the Lebanese man. The two phones have a combined value of P15,000. They also made away with his bank

cards, but they were unable to cash any money. We are still looking for the men. We do not have any leads at the moment,” Halahala said.

Halahala added that the assailants made their way into the property after breaking in through the kitchen door with a metal rod.

He said: “The Lebanese man is currently at Bokamoso Private Hospital where he is recuperating from injuries he sustained during the robbery. He is in a stable condition".