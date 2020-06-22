Botlogile Tshireletso

Former assistant minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Botlogile Tshireletso says she has left active politics to be an advocate for vulnerable women and youth.

Tshireletso said in a recent interview that she is going to be the “voice to the voiceless”.

Mma Tshireletso, as many call her, revealed that she has registered a non-governmental organisational (NGO) named Botlogile Tshireletso which will educate young women on how to deal with issues of unwanted pregnancies and other social issues.

“I have realised that the reason some women in the villages get abused is because they do not have confidence to speak for themselves. Parents oppress some of them when they try to speak out,” she recently told The Monitor.

“The organisation will help these young women on building their confidence. Another burning issue is of unwanted pregnancies amongst young women, which we need addressed and dealt with. We have to teach them the importance of using protection as well. The organisation will engage social workers on how best this issue could be handled to avoid young women from committing abortion.”

The former legislator for the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) added the NGO would also help frustrated women in marriages and help them with ways to deal with problems they encounter.

Mma Tshireletso also said they will help parents in the villages on how to accept issues of gays/lesbians.

“Mma go nna mo gae mo Mahalapye go dirile gore ke kgone go bona

gore batsadi ba palelwa ke go amogela bana ba bone ba di gay le di lesbian. Gone moo hela go dira gore bana ba itobe mo go bone fa ba bangwe ba palelwa ke go tla magaeng. Maikaelelo a mokgatho ke go bua gape ka go ba thusa tsela ya gore ba ka tshela jang mmogo ele ba lelwapa,” she said.

Tshireletso added they have to counsel parents on the issue and show them ways to defend their children when the society tries to attack them.

She said to work with people closely in the villages has helped her learn to appreciate such issues like genuine love and care the society can give to someone.

Tshireletso said people at the villages at times attack each another because of lack of knowledge, but once they get facts then they are able to stand for the truth.

Tshireletso said her office will be based in Mahalapye. She was a politician for many years and represented the BDP in both Parliament and Council.

She was a Member of Parliament for 15 years and a councillor for 25 years. “I am still a member of my party but I am no longer active like before. People must not think that I have resigned (from the party),” she said.