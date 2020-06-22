Kagiso Mmusi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: Government is willing to dialogue in relation to granting refugees in Botswana the liberty to integrate within their communities and being self-sufficient.

The Minister of Defence Justice and Security, Kagiso Mmusi revealed this when reacting to calls by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) that government should consider granting refugees in Botswana some rights, which will allow them to be self-sufficient.

“Since I came into the ministry we have not thought about the possibility of granting refugees an opportunity to fully integrate in their communities and be self-sufficient. However, my ministry is very much willing to engage in dialogue over the matter. The dialogue will determine what action government will take, but integrating refugees within our communities is something that is a bit complex,” Mmusi said.

The minister added, “I think the most ideal thing will be for UNCHR or any interested party to approach the ministry to discuss the matter. We are very much open to that”.

Speaking during a radio interview last week UNHCR Chief of Mission in Botswana, Arvind Gupta urged the government to be more open to empowering refugees, and allowing them to assimilate into society.

To be specific, he made a passionate plea to the government to give refugees freedom

of movement, access to higher education and the opportunity for citizenship and employment.

Refugees entirely depend on UNHCR and government, for food, clothes, medical supplies, and shelter amongst others. Gupta noted that the dependence on government and UNCHR was an unnecessary burden.

Refugees in Botswana have also in the past expressed concern that reluctance by government to allow them to fully integrate into the community means that they cannot lead meaningful lives.

In addition, some academically gifted refugees have often been unable to access tertiary education. This is because the government policy on education does not allow refugees to access sponsorship for tertiary studies. Only a few get international humanitarian scholarships.

There have been concerns that some of those who do not access scholarships end up engaging in ill-fated activities such as prostitution to survive.

The government of Botswana has often times been accused of mistreating refugees. Last year the government forcefully repatriated Namibian refugees. The affected refugees had proposed that they be allowed to stay permanently as they had been in Botswana for two decades. Some of them even bore children with locals.