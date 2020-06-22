Gantsi chieftainship has come under heavy criticism for allegedly wanting tenders to be allotted along tribal lines.

The allegations emanate from claims raised by the village-based businessman who told The Monitor that he had been sidelined because he does not originate from Gantsi. The entrepreneur, who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation, said he relocated to the township three years ago from Francistown.

He disclosed that he had been doing business in Gantsi since his relocation without any tribal discrimination up until recently when the chief declined to sign off on his documents indicating he was a resident, as the tender required. The said tender is a ‘Vegetation Control Within Road Reserve’ in Gantsi region roads (A2 and A3) of 490km.

The said tender is strictly reserved for 100% Ghanzi District contractors, which one of its requirements was to provide proof of residence certified by Kgosi or village headman.

Further narrating his story, the businessman said as a resident, he went to seek help from Kgosi Botshelo Lekgothu to certify his proof of residence, but his efforts hit a snag after the chief declined claiming that the tender was strictly reserved for Gantsi residents by birth.

“It was my first encounter with the township chief, I was shocked by his remarks that in this era there are some leaders who still discriminate people according to their tribe. He told me that I was not a Gantsi native by birth hence why he would not certify my proof of residence documents.

The chief further advised me to consider retracing my steps to do business back home. O rile keye go dira business ‘ko ga rona’. It is of serious concern that in this era there is a leader with this kind of mentality. The word ‘ko ga lona’ shows that the Chief’s sentiment was based on tribalism,” he said.

He said he went to seek clarity on the matter at the

Department of Roads and the District Officer’s office who told him that the tender was reserved for 100% Ghanzi District contractors not meaning for natives by birth only. The entrepreneur said he also notified the Head of Tribal Authority on the matter.

Head of Tribal Authority, Kgomotso Mothobi confirmed to The Monitor to have recently received a complaint from a certain entrepreneur. Mothobi said after listening to the aggrieved concerns he intervened and spoke to the Chief about the matter.

“Initially, the Chief was adamant that the tender was strictly reserved for locals as in Gantsi natives by birth, but I clarified the confusion after consulting the Department of Roads for clarity. We do not condone tribalism as alleged by the entrepreneur. Ee, Kgosi Lekgothu o ne a re tender keya bana ba mo gae fela, but I made him understand what the requirement meant,” he said.

Mothobi further stated that even though he did not know the outcome of the tender, he had expected the Chief to assist the entrepreneur following the discussion they had.

Kgosi Lekgothu declined to comment stating that he was not involved in the tendering processes and referred The Monitor to seek clarity on the matter from The Department of Roads.

“Kgang eo gase yame ke ya Roads ke bone baba batlang dikgwebo tsa bana ba mo gae eseng nna. Gase kgang e rre yo o aka le bolelelang ka yone, a re lona le dire eng?” Lekgothu stated.

Asked if indeed he refused to certify the entrepreneur’s copy of residence as alleged, Lekgothu declined to comment stating that he was not involved in tendering processes.

Asked to comment on tribalism accusations Lekgothu said, “Motho yo o wa mpateletsa, gase nna ke batlang bana ba mo gae ke Roads,” he said, before hanging up the phone.