Gumare Guitarist Murder Accused Appears

FRANCISTOWN: Murder accused, Mokgotetsi Tsheko appeared before Justice Bashi Moesi last Friday, for continuation of trial for the killing of guitarist, Kamanakao Samoyanaro.

Tsheko’s misfortune was sealed on December 16, 2014 when a dark cloud hung over Gumare village in the North Western District of Botswana following the death of Samoyanaro.

The guitarist’s death was a bitter pill to swallow for residents of Gumare, as he allegedly died by the hand of one of their own during a festive mood.

Samoyanaro was a famous folklore guitarist dubbed ‘Gumare’s son of the soil’ for his abundant guitar skills and was a regular competitor in the President’s Day National Competitions.

Following the July 2010 President’s Day Competitions in Gaborone, sister publication Mmegi reporter, Monkagedi Gaotlhobogwe, described Samoyanaro as: “If there was any price for the most unique singing style, Gumare man, Kamanakao Samoyanaro would have easily romped away with it, thanks to his bellowing vocals, which reminded many of the late South African vocalist, Mahlathini”.

Meanwhile, Samoyanaro may just turn in his grave, as there is a very high possibility that the President’s Day Competitions may not take place this year.

This may be the case due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has put the brakes on many activities around the world. During Friday’s appearance before Moesi court documents read

that Tsheko was from the bars on the fateful day.

Eyewitnesses stated that Tsheko was chasing one Tinah from the direction of People’s Bar towards Gumare Primary Hospital on their way to Legonono ward.

Tinah, the documents continue, then uttered the words “ma**te a gago wena Mokgotetsi,” referring to Mokgotetsi’s genitals in the vernacular before another voice was heard from behind shouting, “ke ofe yoo ma**te a ga rraagwe,” more expletive referring to the father’s genitals, according to eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses said the person who uttered the expletive calling out ‘your father’s genitals’ was Samoyanaro.

Those words, eyewitnesses said, enraged Tsheko who suddenly focused his rage on Samoyanaro carrying his guitar. Court documents say that the accused then started kicking Samoyanaro who thereafter fell to the ground.

Tsheko then hit Samoyanaro with his guitar on the head multiple times until the guitar broke before some onlookers reprimanded him, according to the documents.

The documents also state that after Tsheko hit Samoyanaro, he left him at the scene and went home.

The next day after the beating that left Samoyanaro a bit concussed, his girlfriend picked up his guitar on his behalf, documents read.

The case will continue in July.