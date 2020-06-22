The spiritual realm is the cradle of every movement or action that unfolds in our lives.

This means that everything that happens in our lives begins first in the spirit. It may either be a bad thing or a good thing. The spiritual realm is the foundation of the life we aspire to live and also has the potential to destroy us. It, therefore, needs to be taken care of carefully.

We are, often, not awake to the our spiritual well- being and it flexibility. We neglect and forget to exercise it regularly. Just like the body, if it is not religiously active it deteriorates until it collapses- death.

What we utter or indulge in gets deposited in the spirit before it manifests in the physical. Every word and its moral compositions is a seed that is planted on the soil of the spiritual realm. For one to access the spiritual world they need to exercise their utmost faith. Faith is the eye that magnifies what a physical eyes cannot see nor hear.

Faith is a key component in attracting the manifestation of our dreams. Without it, it is like attempting to drive an automobile without fuel or perhaps writing a document with a pen which has no ink. We ought to commit our faith, undivided, towards the course we are pursuing in order to nature a strong outcome as anticipated. Our levels of faith predicate the timing of the manifestation of the desired effect.

On the other note, even though faith has the bulldozer effect, it is most of time compromised by our own self- inflicted dose of fear. Fear limits the formulation, development and complete maturity towards what has been planted in the spirit. It distances one from the traction of their spiritual value.

For instance, we are afraid to dream big and believe that despite our poor backgrounds; economically, educationally and/ or perhaps socially, we have the ability to achieve whatever it is we dream about. We are always concerned about what we could potentially lose rather than affirming that every thought or action we indulge in is meant to catapult us to the desired stature of life.

Our attitude towards any course we are

pursuing is very pivotal to the dream realisation. At times, the attitude is influenced by our own spiritual composure. If we are awake to acts of the spirit and exercise them regularly, the probability of realizing our dream or vision is very high.

One day, a young man had a dream to become the world’s renowned entrepreneur and he surrendered his faith totally upon the vision. He was never intimidated by his poor upbringing nor lack of resources to continue dreaming. He had found lost cheque leave which he wrote a figure he envisioned would be his first business transaction which was a sum of ONE MILLION PULA (P1, 000, 000) and pasted on the roof where he could see it before and after sleep. Every time he saw it, his vision was renewed and in the spiritual realm he was cultivating, watering and pruning the dream. Through prayer and faith, he one day realised a tender at value of the cheque leave he casted his vision on.

Our confessions play an important role on shaping our spiritual effectiveness. What we utter is what transpires in the physical. Therefore when you speak negative, you get negative outcomes while when you speak positive, you also get positive outcomes. We ought to be mindful of our speech, who we say it to and how it is said. Words are seeds and comes with great, good or bad harvests.

Let us be mindful that whatever we commit to in the physical has at first occurred in the spirit. Our energies are water that nourishes and manifests our visions.

How active and effective is your spiritual well- being? Are you servicing your spirit sufficiently?

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: HYPERLINK "http://www.coloringsouls.co.bw" www.coloringsouls.co.bw