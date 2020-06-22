Tlou Energy Granted Electricity Generation Licence

The AIM and BSE listed Tlou Energy has been granted a formal electricity generation licence by Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA).

The 15-year licence is for the generation of 2MW of Coal Base Methane (CBM) gas and solar power generation at its Lesedi project.

The power will be sold to Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) at the approved state-owned power utility’s tariff, as well as a series of standard conditions. Tlou Energy managing director, Tony Gilby said the licence demonstrates that progress is being made with the Lesedi power project.

“Tlou is currently developing projects using gas

and plans to combine this with solar power to provide a cleaner base load power source,” Gilby said. Recently the energy company entered into an agreement with BPC to pilot the 2MW (CBM) located in the central district of the country.

The agreement is also expected to play a role in enabling the finalisation of funding and commercial development and to

jumpstart commercial activities.

The company has also launched a partial entitlement offer to raise P24million to fund engineering and design of a proposed 66kV transmission line, due diligence costs related to development funding field operations and for Lesedi project.

The energy company plans to progress the design and engineering and 66kV line feeder bay extension at the Serowe sub-station.

Tlou Energy is focused on generating cleaner power in Botswana for supply into the local and regional power markets.

The project is expected to lead Botswana into a new era of clean energy production, tapping into billions of cubic in resources.

The company produced its first gas in 2014, has a Mining Licence valid to 2042 and 10 prospecting or exploration licences. Its project acreage covers a vast area spanning approximately 9,300 Km2 in total.