The 2019/2020 football season has starved fans of its normal thrilling ending due to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Locally, a week ago football-governing body, Botswana Football Association (BFA) announced that the season would end with 10 rounds of league games to be played. Despite is unorthodox finish, the BTC Premiership was not short of memorable moments. Monitor Sport correspondent, Kabelo Boranabi picks three top moments on the pitch.

GU Completes Double In Derby

It always feels good to win a derby game but to complete a double is unreal. Gaborone United (GU) this season, for the first time in nearly a decade, completed a derby double over cross-town rivals, Township Rollers. In the current Premiership headline game, the Gaborone Derby, GU beat Rollers 3-0 away at the Royal Aria Stadium in December. The Reds completed a double at the National Stadium, in March with a 2-1 win over Popa. The second leg tie was the last league game the two played. However, it was not good finish for Moyagoleele as they sit fourth with Rollers finishing as the runners-up in final log standings.

Rollers' 7-0 Win Over Police

Rollers and their fallen rivals, Mochudi Centre Chiefs hold the records of the biggest wins in local football, a 9-1 win. The record was set in 2005 as Chiefs thumped minnows, Mosquito. Chiefs reached the same spot in the 2012/2013 season over BR Highlanders. Popa then, equaled that with a victory over Satmos in September 2015. On January 19, this past season, they came close to the record with a 7-0 win over Police XI. It was not a typical David versus Goliath tie. But the Blues were in a menacing mood in what was Scottish coach, Frank Nuttall's debut. Tumisang Orebonye, Kamohelo Matsabu, Lemponye Tshireletso Tlhalefo Molebatsi

and Motsholetsi Sikele were on the score sheet hat afternoon.

Coaches' Merry-Go-Round Hits Record Numbers

The coaches’ merry-go-around hit it's highest point this season as a total of 30 coaches led 16 Premiership on match days. It is safe to say, coaches should not unpack their bags when they land a job in the local league. Gaborone United and Molepolole City Stars lead with four coaches guiding the team this campaign. Madinda Ndlovu started off the campaign for the Reds, but was replaced by Nikola Kavazovic after he had a cardiac arrest during training. Philemon Makwengwe replaced the Serbian coach on interim basis after the latter fell out of favour with the club's management and was subsequently replaced by current coach, Pontsho Moloi. At City Stars, Enosi Mmesi started off the campaign before he was replaced by a rookie tactician, Wame 'Pepezino' Mokoke. Oaitse Moeti took reigns in the interim. The relegated side was led by Zimbabwe, Melebo Njekwa who was appointed in February. In second category are Jwaneng Galaxy who parted ways with Portuguese coach, Miguel da Costa mid through the season. He was replaced by Oris Radipotsane whose tenure did not last long as the club settled for Nikola Kavazovic. Only Miscellaneous, Gilport Lions, Security Systems BR Highlanders, Prisons XI and Orapa United kept the same tacticians from the start of the season.