Some Botswana Billiards Confederation (BBC) affiliates have accused the motherbody of failing to organise tournaments while other people have managed to do that without sponsors

Affiliates of Botswana Billiards Confederation (BBC) are railing against their executive committee, accusing it of failing in its duties and does not deserve re-election in August.

The committee was elected into office in 2016. According to information reaching Sport Monitor, affiliates have threatened to boycott the association until the committee leaves office.

“Ask them how it is possible that there are some people outside the committee who are able to organise tournaments without sponsorships while the executive committee have failed to do that in four years. Ask them about an alteration that was made in the constitution without our input,” an observant source told this publication.

The source went further to allege that the alteration was made to enable the committee to vet out clubs that they do not like.

Contacted for a comment, BBC president, Terrence Tiroyakgosi said he was not in a position to respond to the allegations levelled against his committee and referred all questions to the secretary general, Gofaone Kebualemang.

When asked about the number of affiliates that they have and if he felt the committee deserved a second chance in office, Kebualemang said, “I cannot respond to those questions at the moment. We

hope our elections would proceed despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He denied any alterations to the BBC constitution, adding that they do not vet affiliates. He said any club that applies for membership should meet certain requirements to be accepted. Kebualemang explained that for a club to be an affiliate, it should be registered at the Register of Societies and pay affiliation fees.

Meanwhile, Kebualemang said plans for this year was to increase membership and have more tournaments across the country. He said they also wanted to have an annual major tournament.

“We did not have any events taking place due to the pandemic,” he said.

But Kagiso 'Cavvy' of Acres pool club in Gaborone told Sport Monitor that the current committee is inactive and there is no use to give them another chance.

"We should group ourselves and make sure that we comply with the Registrar. We are aware that time is not on our side but the process has to start. We will come out strong," he said.